Tevva and Vattenfall collaborate to develop zero-emission transport solution; electric with hydrogen range extender

Electric truck company Tevva and Vattenfall signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the opportunity to provide a complete zero-emission transport solution for businesses looking to reduce the overall carbon impact of their operations

Tevva is a pioneer in developing long-range zero emission truck capabilities Vattenfall Network Solutions’ Power-as-a-Service model provides businesses with the energy infrastructure as a service rather than an expensive asset to invest in, own and maintain Vattenfall enables businesses to power their operations with electricity that is generated from renewable energy sources through Power Purchase Agreements

UK-based Tevva, a developer of long-range electric trucks, and Vattenfall Network Solutions, a division of Vattenfall, the leading European energy company, are partnering to help businesses switch to a zero-emission vehicle fleet and to reduce the overall carbon impact of their operations.

Road transportation accounts for around 15% of total CO 2 emissions and represents one of the biggest decarbonization challenges.

As the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans are phased out to reduce carbon emissions, Tevva and Vattenfall Network Solutions are exploring ways of providing a complete zero-emission transport solution, by supplying energy infrastructure and sustainable electricity and hydrogen supply solutions, as well as Tevva’s long-range electric vehicles to businesses.

Tevva is an electric truck company with optional range extension technology that allows its 7.5-19t (Class 5-8) vehicles to go further than competitors with minimal environmental impact. While the main energy source to Tevva’s electric trucks is grid electricity, the company optimizes hydrogen and fuel cell (H 2 FC) range extension to support the unique full-day, long-distance duty cycles of freight trucks.





Vattenfall Network Solutions can provide connections to the electricity grid along with the electrical and hydrogen infrastructure for a vehicle fleet or depot.

Vattenfall Energy Trading GmbH, a wholly-owned entity of Vattenfall AB, offers UK businesses, including operators of hydrogen electrolyzers, the option to purchase renewable electricity, generated by harnessing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar through Power Purchase Agreements.

Vattenfall currently operates more than 22,000 electric vehicle charging points in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany and Norway. Vattenfall Network Solutions “Power-as-a-Service” model provides businesses wishing to switch to a 100% zero emission vehicle fleet with the energy infrastructure as a service, rather than an expensive and risky asset for businesses to invest in, build, own and maintain.