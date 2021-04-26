Tsuneishi Shipbuilding receives AiP for its Kamsarmax LNG dual-fuel vessel

LR has awarded Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. with an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its Kamsarmax GF Bulk Carrier, which has been designed for dual-fuel operation, using both Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Fuel Oil. GF is an abbreviation for Gas Fuel.

The Kamsarmax vessel is equipped with a fuel gas supply system (FGSS) and IMO Type-C LNG tank, meaning LNG fuel can be used and stored with limited impact on cargo capacity.





Measuring 229-meters, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s new LNG dual fuel Kamsarmax is suitable for berthing at the Port of Kamsar (Republic of Guinea), where the major loading terminal is restricted to vessels of up to 229-meters in length.

Regulations on exhaust emissions from ships are becoming stricter and the demand for compliant ships is increasing. An LNG-fueled vessel, such as Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s Kamsarmax vessel, can significantly reduce sulphur oxides (SO x ), nitrogen oxides (NO x ), and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in engine exhaust gas.

Designed with LNG as the main fuel, the Kamsarmax GF has achieved a reduction of CO 2 emissions of 40% or more compared to the standard value against the EEDI regulation, and has significantly cleared the reduction rate of EEDI Phase 3 from 2025.

The “Kamsarmax Gas Fuel” plays an important role in the transition from heavy oil-fuelled ships to next-generation ships fueled by hydrogen, etc. We will continue our efforts at sales activities so that our ships can help solve the problems of many customers who are dealing decarbonization challenges. —Sachio Okumura, President of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding first designed/developed and named the ship category ‘Kamsarmax’ in 2005.