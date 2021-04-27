Carinata now a listed feedstock for CORSIA HEFA Sustainable Aviation Fuels

A recent update by The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) now includes carinata as a renewable fuel feedstock for hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFA) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with a similar greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint as waste and residuals, such as used cooking oil, for the same fuel type.

For sustainability being categorized with waste is a very good thing. The ICAO update demonstrates that Carinata can reach GHG savings on par with waste. Plus, Nuseed Carinata has the advantage of being a purpose-built, drop-in solution, with consistent quality and scalable production through existing infrastructure to help supply the rapidly growing global demand for renewable fuel. —Glenn Johnston, Nuseed Carinata Regulatory

ICAO published the first update since 2019 of its Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) Default Life Cycle Emissions for Eligible Fuels. The update includes carinata as a renewable fuel feedstock with a similar greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint as waste and residuals.

Specifically, HEFA SAF fuel produced using carinata grown as a secondary crop that avoids other crop displacement carries a lifecycle emissions factor (LS f ) of 14.0 gCO 2 e/MJ in Brazil and 13.0 gCO 2 e/MJ in the US.





Data: ICAO

International airlines, including Qantas and United Airlines, have already proven the purpose-built benefits of using carinata oil as a feedstock for renewable fuel to reduce greenhouse gases.

The proprietary renewable feedstock is certified by the Roundtable of Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) for the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED) standard. It offers a solution to market leaders seeking feedstocks that deliver maximum greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions in their renewable fuel use. A co-product of crushing carinata to extract the non-food oil is a high protein, non-GMO meal for animal feed.