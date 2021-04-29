Carbon Clean and Liquid Wind partner on eMethanol production for marine fuel

Carbon Clean, a developer of low-cost carbon capture technology, has entered into an agreement with power-to-fuels developer Liquid Wind. Carbon Clean’s technology will capture biogenic carbon dioxide emissions from a local industrial site. Within the Liquid Wind facility, the CO 2 will then be combined with renewable hydrogen to form the carbon-neutral liquid fuel, eMethanol.

When used as marine fuel, eMethanol reduces carbon emissions by 94% compared to current fossil fuels. By accelerating access to liquid carbon-neutral fuel the Liquid Wind consortium will enable carbon-neutral shipping, thereby accelerating the sector’s emission reductions.

The initial project will be built in Örnsköldsvik, on the north east coast of Sweden. Once operational from early 2024, the fuel facility will upcycle 70,000 tonnes of CO 2 into 50,000 tonnes of carbon-0neutral eMethanol a year. By replacing fossil fuels, the eMethanol will prevent 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The partnership has ambitions for future sites. Liquid Wind is developing eMethanol facilities to meet the growing demand for liquid renewable fuel and is targeting 500 operational sites globally by 2050. Alongside Carbon Clean, the project has support from a consortium including Haldor Topsoe, Siemens Energy and Alfa Laval, amongst others. All parties share a common focus on cost-efficiency to ensure the production of commercially viable carbon-neutral fuel.