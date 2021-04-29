Volkswagen unveils European ID.4 GTX; dual-motor AWD, 220 kW

In Berlin, Volkswagen presented its first fully electric high-performance model: the ID.4 GTX. (Earlier post.) The ID.4 GTX is the first model based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB) to feature dual-motor all-wheel drive.

The Volkswagen ID.4 GTX is the European offer for an ID.4 with all-wheel-drive. While the technical specifications will be similar to the AWD ID.4 model to be introduced in the United States later this year, the interior and exterior design features are exclusive to the first model of the new GTX subbrand. This take is typical for the European market, where variants are often introduced as separate models, as opposed to the US, where all-wheel drive is handled as a trim option.





The ID.4 GTX has one electric drive motor on both the front and rear axle. Together, they deliver a maximum electrical output of 220 kW (299 hp) and can work together as an electric all-wheel drive—a first for the ID. family.

Holding the world premiere in an aircraft hangar at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin—the site of many Volkswagen events in the past—allowed the new model to highlight the capabilities of the intelligently controlled all-wheel drive.

The ID.4 GTX effortlessly climbed a ramp at an incline of 37.5%. With the dual-motor all-wheel drive, the flagship model of the ID.4 product line is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h.

The 77 kWh battery delivers a WLTP range of 480 km (298 miles). With maximum charging capacity of 125 kW, the ID.4 GTX can add up to 300 km (186 miles) of range in 30 minutes.





The new GTX product brand is a booster for both the ID. family and the ACCELERATE corporate strategy, with which Volkswagen aims to become the most coveted sustainable mobility brand. It has set itself the target of increasing the proportion of sales of purely electric vehicles in Europe to 70% by 2030. Volkswagen intends to become climate-neutral by 2050 and by 2025, Volkswagen will have invested around €16 billion in electric mobility, hybridization and digitalization.

The ID.4 GTX will be launched in Europe in summer 2021. In Germany, it will start at an entry-level price of €50,415, with customers being able to apply for a (net) grant of €7,500.