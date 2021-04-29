Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen Group building 3rd MEB EV plant in China
Ricardo advances hydrogen engine; testing prototype at University of Brighton

Loop Energy receives and fulfills fuel cell module order for ten transit bus fleet in Nanjing, China

29 April 2021

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, has received and fulfilled an order for ten units of the company’s proprietary eFlow fuel cell modules from Beijing IN-Power for integration by Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group (Skywell) in Nanjing, China.

The shipment marks the second phase of a previously announced memorandum of understanding between the Lishui Economic Development Zone of Nanjing and Beijing IN-Power—Loop Energy’s China-based joint venture partner supplying the fuel cell engines.

This second phase of the agreement is a direct result of a successful initial testing period. It marks a meaningful step toward Lishui reaching its objective of deploying a 300-vehicle fleet powered by hydrogen in Nanjing.

This is key in complying with China’s National Fuel Consumption Standard—a mandate required for all new commercial heavy-duty vehicles sold in China—and proving out the viability of hydrogen electric energy in the bus industry.

Skywell’s newly released model NJ6106FCEV 10.5m bus is manufactured by the company’s subsidiary Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd. The vehicle is equipped with a heavy-duty 50kW fuel cell engine, has a range of 450 kilometers (280 miles) with Loop Energy’s signature high fuel efficiency eFlow technology and can eliminate more than 100 tonnes of CO2 emitted per diesel bus annually.

Skywell received index approval from China’s Ministry of Industry & Information Technology (MIIT) for a zero-emission public transportation bus powered by Loop Energy’s fuel cell engines in 2020.

Posted on 29 April 2021 in Bus, China, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)