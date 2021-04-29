Loop Energy receives and fulfills fuel cell module order for ten transit bus fleet in Nanjing, China

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, has received and fulfilled an order for ten units of the company’s proprietary eFlow fuel cell modules from Beijing IN-Power for integration by Skywell New Energy Vehicles Group (Skywell) in Nanjing, China.

The shipment marks the second phase of a previously announced memorandum of understanding between the Lishui Economic Development Zone of Nanjing and Beijing IN-Power—Loop Energy’s China-based joint venture partner supplying the fuel cell engines.

This second phase of the agreement is a direct result of a successful initial testing period. It marks a meaningful step toward Lishui reaching its objective of deploying a 300-vehicle fleet powered by hydrogen in Nanjing.

This is key in complying with China’s National Fuel Consumption Standard—a mandate required for all new commercial heavy-duty vehicles sold in China—and proving out the viability of hydrogen electric energy in the bus industry.

Skywell’s newly released model NJ6106FCEV 10.5m bus is manufactured by the company’s subsidiary Nanjing Golden Dragon Bus Co., Ltd. The vehicle is equipped with a heavy-duty 50kW fuel cell engine, has a range of 450 kilometers (280 miles) with Loop Energy’s signature high fuel efficiency eFlow technology and can eliminate more than 100 tonnes of CO 2 emitted per diesel bus annually.

Skywell received index approval from China’s Ministry of Industry & Information Technology (MIIT) for a zero-emission public transportation bus powered by Loop Energy’s fuel cell engines in 2020.