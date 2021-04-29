DOE announces $22.5M to reduce carbon emissions from manufacturing via recovery, recycling and reuse

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a new request for proposals (RFP) for up to $22.5 million for projects that support the recovery, recycling, and reuse of material waste generated by the manufacturing sector.

Projects funded through this solicitation will develop technologies that reduce embodied energy and carbon emissions associated with the production and consumption of metals, polymers, fibers, and electronic waste, as well as identify training activities that will expand the American manufacturing workforce.

The US industrial sector is responsible for 28% of domestic carbon emissions and consumes roughly one-third of the country’s primary energy—much of which is used to make materials. Using recycled materials to manufacture new materials and products can cut energy requirements and emissions in half, while also reducing waste.

DOE’s Reducing Embodied-energy And Decreasing Emissions (REMADE) Institute will manage these projects. Founded in 2017, REMADE is the fifth institute funded by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office.

REMADE is also a part of Manufacturing USA, a network of federally funded institutes that have a specialized technology focus to increase US manufacturing competitiveness and promote a robust and sustainable national manufacturing R&D infrastructure.