Volkswagen Group building 3rd MEB EV plant in China

Volkswagen Group China has begun construction of an all-new MEB plant at Volkswagen Anhui. The third of the Group’s pure-electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in China, following completion of the Anting (SAIC VW) and Foshan (FAW-VW) plants, the Volkswagen Anhui plant will be powered by green energy from day one.

Due for completion mid-2022, the plant is set for start of production in the second half of 2023. The plant is another cornerstone of Volkswagen’s global e-mobility push. By 2025, Volkswagen Group China plans to deliver up to 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) per year.





Rendering of Volkswagen Anhui MEB plant technical center.

Volkswagen Anhui is set to become a global hub for e-mobility innovation and a cornerstone of the Group’s decarbonization strategy. As China is the world’s largest single market for NEV vehicles, we need to strengthen our local competence, and Volkswagen Anhui is a significant part of it. With the plant to be powered by green energy from day one, we are demonstrating our commitment to reducing carbon emissions beyond our fleet. —Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China

New construction at Volkswagen Anhui includes brownfield repurposing and upscaling of the former JAC plant and the establishment of a completely new body shop area.

The new body shop will cover roughly 141,000 m2 and makes up part of the total project area, together covering around 500,000 m2. The new plant will incorporate a number of energy-saving strategies as part of comprehensive efforts to reduce overall carbon emissions, including the adoption of low energy consumption production equipment. A supplier park for battery and components is also planned for construction in the area.

Volkswagen Anhui will have around 500 staff on board by 2025, with a focus on R&D and engineering innovations. Combining R&D, quality assurance, pre-sales manufacturing and testing under one roof, Volkswagen Anhui will provide the Group with a faster time-to-market for new e-mobility products.