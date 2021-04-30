HORIBA Automotive introduces its electrification offering

Test and measurement systems company HORIBA Automotive has introduced its electrification offering, incorporating solutions for the different stages of vehicle development and evaluation, including material characterization, component, system and full vehicle testing. Solutions are available for the full range of vehicle types, from light- to heavy-duty vehicles and off-highway equipment.

With the addition of electrified vehicle testing solutions, HORIBA has extended its existing market position in emissions to now include electrification for the rapidly transitioning vehicle industry.

HORIBA’s electrification offering serves all relevant stages of research, development, validation, certification and end-of-line verification covering material characterization, component, system and vehicle for all varieties of e-powertrains including those with batteries, fuel cells and hybrid architectures.





Fuel cell stack evaluation with HORIBA equipment.

The total solution ranges from single component testing to turnkey testing solutions and includes consulting and other services throughout the total vehicle development process.

As the vehicle industry continues to transition, we have developed applications that allow our customers to build a solution that meets their vehicle development strategy. We understand the regulatory and consumer requirements for cleaner and reliable transportation and are partnering with our customers to meet R&D challenges of future mobility. Having built a global reputation as a leader in the provision of solutions for conventional powertrain development and certification, our attention has moved to e-powertrain where we intend to repeat our success. —Axel Waldhelm, Global Business Manager Electrification & Global Applications

HORIBA is able to integrate scientific expertise from a range of industries to offer a solution based on customer needs. These solutions range across the different stages of the vehicle development and evaluation process:

Material characterization: analysis of batteries and fuel cells on a material level, e.g. degradation, abrasion, chemical reactions.

Component: testing and characterization of e-motors and transmissions, testing of batteries and fuel cells, with solutions for testing batteries from cell to module to pack and fuel cells from cell to stack.

System: testing the electrified powertrains of various vehicle architectures including battery-electric, fuel cell-electric and hybrid-electric vehicles.

Complete vehicle: testing the complete vehicle in the laboratory or on the road.

The complete solution for electrified vehicles includes a diverse mix of analytical equipment, chassis and powertrain testing dynamometers, electrification-specific solutions from HORIBA FuelCon and consultancy and validation capability from HORIBA MIRA.

Offering this full range of solutions and expertise for electrified mobility allows HORIBA to collaborate with customers to integrate their vehicle development process with required testing protocol and develop a customized solution for their needs.