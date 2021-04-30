California HVIP opening to new voucher requests; $165M in funding

The California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) will open to new voucher requests at 10 a.m. Pacific on 8 June. When HVIP begins accepting new voucher requests, funds will be available in two waves. A total of approximately $165 million will be available, however, only half of the funds will be released beginning when the program opens on 8 June.

The other half will be made available two months later, at 10 a.m. on 10 August. Available voucher funds can be viewed in real-time in the blue bar at the top of the page at www.californiahvip.org any time once the program is open.

Class 8 trucks performing drayage operations as well as any vehicles purchased by a public government entity are exempt from the two-month pause. Vouchers can continue to be requested for such vehicles.

Current HVIP approved dealers, as well as new prospective dealers, will be required to participate in either HVIP Dealer Training (new dealers) or HVIP Required Refresher (approved dealers) in order to be able to request vouchers when HVIP opens.

A valid signed Purchase Order (or other binding Agreement, Contract, Buyer’s Order, or action/resolution by a government entity’s governing body) is required at the time a voucher request is made. Non-binding agreements are not sufficient to reserve a voucher. When HVIP re-opens, Purchase Orders for purchases made by private entities must be dated no more than 10 calendar days prior to the date of the corresponding voucher request. For purchases made by public government entities, the timeline is 90 days. A purchase order or other sales agreement that is eligible at the time of the initial opening will remain eligible during both waves and the pause does not affect this eligibility.

Launched by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2009, HVIP is administered by CALSTART, a national clean transportation nonprofit consortium, on behalf of CARB. HVIP has funded more than 7,000 vehicles since its inception.