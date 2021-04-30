Carbon emissions in port of Rotterdam drop more swiftly than national average

In the period 2016-2020, the port of Rotterdam reduced its total carbon emissions by 27%. Nationwide, the volume of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere fell by 14% in the same period.

In 2020, Rotterdam achieved a 12% reduction in emissions, compared to 8% in the Netherlands as a whole. As a result of this swift decrease, companies in the port of Rotterdam are currently responsible for 13.5% of the Netherlands’ total carbon emissions: a share that several years ago was 16%.





The port’s total emissions volume combines those released by industrial production (refineries, chemical companies) and electricity generation (gas- and coal-fired power plants).

Last year, Rotterdam’s power plants cut their carbon emissions by 1.9 million tonnes (21%) in percentage terms equivalent to the national figure. While a share of this reduction can be attributed to lower power consumption, this is mainly due to a substantial (more than 40%), nationwide increase in the generation of electricity from renewable sources (solar, wind and biomass). One milestone reached in 2020 was that for the first time, Rotterdam’s natural gas-fired power plants actually released more carbon into the atmosphere than their coal-fired counterparts.

The carbon emissions of Rotterdam’s industrial sector fell by 1.1 million tonnes (7%), while industrial emissions nationwide remained at the same level. These reduced industrial emissions are a consequence of economic contraction over the course of 2020. This slump led to reduced demand for oil and chemical products, forcing local industry to scale back its activities.