Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
California HVIP opening to new voucher requests; $165M in funding
Neste investing €190M to enable production of up to 500,000 tons/a of Sustainable Aviation Fuel at Rotterdam

Shchekinoazot and Haldor Topsoe to cooperate on blue and green methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen and CO2 reduction

30 April 2021

Topsoe and the leading Russian chemical company Shchekinoazot have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to synchronize vison and plans on developing blue and green methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen production and reducing CO2 emissions.

86D770F4-82D2-42EE-A603-90543573687F

The two companies agreed to inform each other on latest technological developments and jointly explore opportunities of implementing Topsoe’s technologies at Shchekinoazot’s plants to produce high quality chemicals efficiently and safely with the lowest rates of greenhouse gas emission.

Topsoe is already engaged in several projects to produce green hydrogen, green ammonia, eMethanol, and efuels. An example is the Helios project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, announced in July 2020, which includes the world’s largest ammonia loop (1.2 million tons per year) delivered by Topsoe.

Shchekinoazot and Topsoe have worked together for the last 15 years and have successfully implemented five projects together related to ammonia, methanol and hydrogen production, applying technologies and catalysts developed and supplied by Topsoe.

Posted on 30 April 2021 in Ammonia, Carbon Capture and Conversion (CCC), Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Methanol | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)