Aker Solutions wins FEED contract for e-Fuel plant in Norway

03 May 2021

Aker Solutions has signed a contract with Nordic Blue Crude (NBC) for front-end engineering and design (FEED) of a new e-Fuel facility at Herøya in Porsgrunn, Norway. The e-Fuel plant is planned to produce CO2-neutral fuel by using green hydrogen and furnace gas from an existing factory.

Efuel_plant_heroya_norway_1920x1080

The FEED work starts immediately and is planned to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. It will involve about 50 employees from Aker Solutions, primarily at the company’s headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. Based on the FEED results, NBC aims to sanction start of detailed engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) within the second half of 2021.

Aker Solutions is already a leading supplier to oil and gas companies globally and will continue to maintain this market position. In parallel, the company will rapidly grow activities for sustainable energy production. The ambition is to generate one-third of its revenue from renewable energy projects and low-carbon solutions by 2025, and two-thirds by 2030.

e-Fuels production use electrical power in the process. The blue crude process will use renewable electricity, water and CO2 as feedstocks.

The process starts when water vapor is broken down into hydrogen and oxygen. The produced crude will be carbon neutral and offer 100% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to fossil fuels. After the refining steps, the plant can deliver products such as kerosene (jet fuel), diesel, wax and naphtha. The plant NBC plans to build at Herøya Industrial Park will have a “significant capacity”.

Aker Solutions’ FEED work will be performed in close cooperation with NBC and with support from two technology providers; ARVOS Group for the syngas system and Emerging Fuels Technology for the Fischer-Tropsch system related to production of the e-Fuel. Multiconsult will contribute with front-end design related to civil construction and buildings.

