Rosatom and EDF Group partner to develop green hydrogen in Russia and Europe

Russian Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation and the EDF Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement in March 2021 to develop green hydrogen in Russia and Europe.

In particular, the EDF and Rosatom agreement aims to develop initiatives in the sectors of mobility and industrial complex decarbonization, and anticipates research and development cooperation on new CO 2 -neutral hydrogen technologies.

Hydrogen energy is one of Rosatom’s R&D priorities. The Russian nuclear industry has technological and scientific potential in developing hydrogen production—both by electrolysis and from methane conversion with associated CO 2 capture and storage technologies.

Rosatom’s ambition is to produce and to store decarbonized hydrogen, and take part in pilot projects in Russia and across the world.

In 2019, EDF strengthened its commitment to the energy transition by creating Hynamics, a subsidiary aimed at making EDF a key player in the low-carbon and renewable hydrogen sector in France and internationally.

We believe in the future of hydrogen as an energy source and in Russia’s strong export potential in this field—especially considering its rich natural resources, technologies, industries and energy sector. Rosatom systematically develops carbon-free energy generation, and our projects aren’t limited by our extensive capacity in nuclear. We are ready to become one of the key players in the emerging global hydrogen production, transport and consumption market. In the context of global decarbonization goals, hydrogen as an energy source is an issue of major importance for international cooperation. I am sure our collaboration with EDF will result in significant synergies and will enable us to conduct joint hydrogen projects, not only in Russia and France but also worldwide. —Kirill Komarov, First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International Business at Rosatom

The EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business: generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. The Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers, 28.1 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of €69 billion in 2020.

Rosatom is a diversified holding that unites assets in the energy sector, the mechanical engineering industry, and the construction industry. Its objective is to develop low-carbon sources of energy, including wind energy. Rosatom is Russia’s national leader in electricity generation (producing more than 20% of the country’s total power) and ranks first in the world in terms of portfolio of foreign projects, with 35 power units at different stages of implementation in 12 countries.

Rosatom is the only company in the world that has competencies in the entire technology chain of the nuclear fuel cycle, from natural uranium mining to the final stages of a nuclear facility’s lifespan. The scope of Rosatom’s activity also extends to scientific research, the development of the Northern Sea Route, the development of various innovative products, both nuclear and non-nuclear, and environmental projects, including the creation of eco-technology parks and a state system for handling hazardous industrial waste. Rosatom employs over 260,000 people in more than 400 enterprises and organizations.