Williams Advanced Engineering partners with Italdesign to create complete high-performance EV solution

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Italdesign are parterning to provide the upper premium automotive sector with a complete high-performance EV production solution. Combining a composite electric vehicle rolling chassis from WAE with turn-key vehicle development services from Italy’s world-famous Italdesign, the joint venture will enable both newcomers and established OEMs in the automotive sector to benefit from the expertise of two global leaders in EV engineering and vehicle design, supporting them in the creation of a range of upper premium EVs from high performance GTs, Crossover and Sedans.





The foundation of this new venture is WAE’s EVX modular electric vehicle platform—the new rolling chassis which distills WAE’s expertise in electrification, light-weighting, innovative chassis structures and vehicle and system integration into one advanced architecture.

EVX integrates the battery casing with elements more commonly perceived as part of the body structure. Front and rear chassis structures mount to the carbon composite case and crash loads can be transferred via internal reinforcements to the integral side sills.





The resulting higher profiled cross section achieves much of the torsional stiffness needed to deliver the full potential of the platform. These two design philosophies reduce reliance on the upper structure, which then gives greater design freedom for a variety of “top hats”.

Starting from WAE rolling chassis, Italdesign’s Engineering Team then complete the vehicle architecture adding safety systems, structures, UX devices to constitute the modular platform that will be the base to build-up several different high performance vehicles.

The innovative modular platform is ready for customization by the Italdesign styling team, which will shape the final vehicle to match the brand’s requirements in terms of marketing positioning, design direction etc.

Majoring on high performance, reduced time to market, flexibility and affordability at low-to-medium volumes, the new platform is capable of supporting production runs up to 10,000 units, up to 500 of which could be manufactured by Italdesign at its facilities.

Featuring a molded composite structural battery, EVX sets new standards; reducing both investment and part costs. The core pack, designed in-house by WAE using knowledge gained from the world of global motorsport and high performance road car programs, has the ability to deliver 1000kW of power with 104kWh-120kWh of energy. The flexibility within the module design enables expansion of the pack enabling up to 160kWh for a potential 1000km (621 miles) vehicle range.





WAE was the original supplier of batteries to the entire grid of FIA Formula E World Championship cars in 2014, a relationship that has been revived for the 2022-23 season. WAE also supplies battery systems to ETCR and Extreme-E and has considerable experience in high-performance electrified road car programmes stretching back more than a decade.

As well as being a structural component of EVX, the platform can accommodate wheelbases from 2900mm to 3100mm, with customers able to choose rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive layouts.

Combining recycled composite materials with aluminum, EVX is lightweight and sets new standards for static and torsional stiffness. With class-leading performance and mass targets, EVX will provide the perfect basis for tomorrow’s electric vehicles, supporting a flexible range of powertrain options with outstanding aerodynamics and safety performance.