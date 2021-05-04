Ballard and Linamar form strategic alliance to develop fuel cell solutions for light-duty vehicles

Ballard Power Systems and Linamar Corporation have entered a strategic alliance for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles, weighing up to 5-tons, initially in North America and Europe.

In the initial phase of work under a Framework Agreement, a fuel cell powertrain solution will be developed, with Ballard providing the fuel cell subsystem and Linamar providing the rolling chassis, tanks, enclosures, cradles and other balance of plant needs as well as final assembly.

Following successful testing of the demonstration platform, Ballard and Linamar contemplate the formation of a joint venture to sell and support powertrains with fuel cell systems and an interchangeable rolling chassis for use in a range of light-duty class 1 and 2 vehicles, including passenger cars, SUVs, light trucks and commercial vans.

Our Plug and Play concept will make the evolution from Battery Electric Vehicles to FCEV seamless and drive real change in terms of environmental sustainability. —Linamar CEO Linda Hasenfratz