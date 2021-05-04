DOE: half of all states now have at least 1,000 non-residential EV charging units

According to figures from the US Department of Energy (DOE), as of March 2021, there are 25 states that have at least 1,000 non-residential electric vehicle (EV) charging units (public and private).

California has by far the greatest number of non-residential EV chargers with nearly 37,000 units. New York, Florida, and Texas had well over 4,000 each, while 11 other states had more than 2,000.

Oklahoma had the highest share of DC fast chargers, accounting for 64% of the 1,044 non-residential chargers in the state.





Note: Includes non-residential Level 2 and DC fast public and private chargers, and the Tesla network. Does not include Level 1 chargers or planned chargers.

North Dakota had the fewest non-residential EV chargers (116), but a 40% share of fast chargers.