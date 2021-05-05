Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
IDTechEx: Shift to EVs and autonomy to drive printed electronics automotive market to $12.7B by 2031
BASF and Umicore enter into a patent cross-license agreement covering cathode materials and precursors

Adamas: Tesla consumed more lithium than next four EV makers combined in 2020

05 May 2021

In 2020, Tesla deployed 18,700 tonnes of LCE onto roads globally in the batteries of its newly sold passenger EVs, more than the next four EV makers (BYD, VW, Renault and Audi) combined, according to data from Adamas Intelligence’s EV Battery Capacity and Battery Metals Tracker.

Global-LCE-Deployment-Onto-Roads-2020-Adamas

In total, 67% of Tesla’s lithium consumption last year was for the Model 3, 17% for the Model Y and the remaining 16% for the Model S and Model X, combined.

By region, 47% of Tesla’s lithium consumption in 2020 rolled onto roads in the Americas, 34% in the Asia Pacific region, 19% in Europe, and less than 1% elsewhere.

At the group level (rather than make), Tesla consumed more lithium than the next two groups combined—Volkswagen and BYD—respectively.

Lithium Hydroxide leads but Lithium Carbonate making inroads. Through the first three quarters of 2020, 100% of Tesla’s lithium consumption was in the form of lithium hydroxide.

Tesla-Lithium-Deployment-by-Quarter-2020-1

However, with the release of the made-in-China Model 3 Standard Range powered by LFP cells from CATL in the fourth quarter of 2020, this share dropped to 84%, according to Adamas Intelligence data.

Posted on 05 May 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)