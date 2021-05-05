Cummins B6.7 Performance Series engine now features stop-start capability

Cummins Inc. announced that the latest B6.7 Performance Series engine in Europe—used in agriculture, mining and construction applications—not only meets EU Stage V, delivering near-zero emission levels of NO x and PM, but it also features stop-start capability which can help operators further reduce running costs, as well as their environmental impact, through lower noise and CO 2 emissions.





Stop-Start capability is included in the B6.7 to further cut fuel consumption as well as overall maintenance costs. Fuel savings should be between 5 and 10% but could be higher based on the machine duty cycle. This feature also delivers the sociability benefits that contractors are looking for by reducing on-site noise and exhaust emissions. Improving fuel efficiency reduces CO 2 greenhouse gas emissions. —Jeremy Harsin, Cummins Off-Highway Business Director

Stop-start has been integrated into the B6.7 platform with both hardware and software changes. Specially developed bearings in the engine, along with upgrades to the flywheel ring gear and starter motor, support long life and reliable performance with frequent starts. The engine system was thoroughly tested to confirm its durability for the rigors of Stop-Start operations.

Cummins engineers work closely with the OEM customer to integrate the engine electronic control module (ECM) software with the OEM’s machine controller software. The OEM controller monitors the machine operation and communicates to the ECM when it is appropriate and safe for the machine to shut off.

The ECM monitors engine parameters such as coolant temperature, intake manifold temperature, engine load, and fan operation to make sure it is safely able to shut down. When all criteria are met, the engine will stop. The machine controller will then request an engine restart when required, and the ECM automatically restarts the engine to continue working.

Many machines sit idling on construction sites for long periods in between tasks. Stop-Start not only reduces running costs, it lowers running hours for the machine, helping maintain higher residual values. —Jeremy Harsin

The 6-cylinder B6.7 engine is available from 116-243 kW (155-326 hp) with a high peak torque of 1375 N·m. With a low weight and compact size, it delivers a high power density that enables it to replace engines of higher displacement with no impact on machine operation. This supports machines needing higher-speed power delivery, with low-end torque capability for transient performance benefits.

The B6.7 engine is combined with the Cummins Single Module after-treatment system to meet and exceed the ultra-low emissions levels demanded by Stage V. The efficient SCR technology means that cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is not needed on the engine. Having no EGR means that the engine is lower weight and has a simpler design, allowing for easier installation into equipment; together with lower cooling requirements. The simpler configurations also mean better reliability, reducing the total cost of operation and boosting availability.

This product is ideal for use in a range of off-road equipment including crushers, screeners, wheel loaders, excavators, fork-lift trucks, terminal tractors, and empty container handlers. It can be tailored by Cummins’ engineers mechanically and electronically to each machine type.