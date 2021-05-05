Germany providing another €100M to subsidize private charging stations; €500M total

We want more climate protection, more clean electric cars on our roads and more use of green electricity. We achieve all of this with our highly successful program for private charging wallboxes. We are already promoting around 470,000 new charging points. We are now adding another 100 million euros to the pot. A total of half a billion euros for the charging infrastructure at home. The enormous demand for the 900-euro grant shows that we are spot on with our program.

—Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer

Funding is provided for the acquisition and construction of a brand-new, not publicly accessible charging station including the electrical connection (grid connection) as well as associated necessary ancillary work.

The subsidies are available to private individuals, apartment owners’ associations, housing companies, housing associations and property developers to set up a charging station for electric cars in areas of self-used or rented residential buildings that are not accessible to the public.

The charging station has a normal charging power of 11 kW; 100% of the electricity comes from renewable energies, and the charging station is intelligent and controllable (with a view to serving the grid).

Funding is transferred to the owner’s bank account after the project has been completed. The grant is a flat rate of €900 per charging point. If the total costs of the project fall below the grant amount, no funding will be granted. The grant can be requested from KfW via the grant portal and must be submitted before the project begins.

When determining the total costs, costs for the following can be taken into account: