Motor Coach Industries unveils its first battery-electric luxury coach in the N American market: J4500 CHARGE

NFI Group subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has unveiled the new zero-emission, battery-electric J4500 CHARGE coach. An all-electric version of the industry’s best-selling J series tour and charter luxury coaches, the J4500 CHARGE leverages EV technology from New Flyer and delivers more than 200 miles of range, while also delivering enhanced safety features.





MCI’s J4500 CHARGE features optimized battery placement for weight distribution and handling; enhanced regeneration for energy recovery and greater efficiency; exceptional torque and gradeability for smoother, more powerful operation; and next-generation, ethically sourced, nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) high-energy batteries.

The 544 kWh pack uses XALT cells and supports a charge rate of 150 kW. The 260 kW Siemens motor delivers maximum torque of 3320 lb-ft (4500 N·m) maximum torque.





The new J4500 CHARGE is suited for use by tour and charter, employee shuttle, and executive coach operators looking to lower their emissions and total operating costs while maintaining the luxury and passenger experience that has defined MCI for decades.

The J4500 CHARGE features brighter, more spacious interiors with industry-leading legroom. Parts support is provided by NFI subsidiary NFI Parts, North America’s largest parts supplier, with training offered by the industry’s only ASE-accredited training center, MCI Academy.

Further training and workforce development support is provided through NFI’s Vehicle Innovation Center (VIC), North America’s first and only innovation lab dedicated to the advancement of bus technology. The VIC now offers detailed virtual sessions to allow operators and drivers to increase their EV and AV training.