Stockton school district partners with Mobility House for electric school bus charging; savings of $500K over 5 years

Stockton Unified School District in Stockton, Calif., has partnered with The Mobility House to deploy smart charging strategy and management solutions for the district’s zero-emission fleet project, which is now operational and scheduled to transport students to schools throughout the district.

Completed in less than one year, the electric school bus fleet project is part of a series of electrification initiatives by the Stockton Unified School District to become the nation’s leading zero-emission school district. The transportation yard has been constructed for 24 chargers to accommodate future additions to the electric bus fleet and relies on The Mobility House to minimize electricity charging costs while also ensuring vehicles are readily available for assigned routes.





Phase one of the project consists of eleven electric school buses, four of which were funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), two by the California Energy Commission and an additional five by San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. Funding of $4.94 million for this project was provided to Stockton Unified School District by California Climate Investments.

Stockton Unified School District collaborated with the Center for Transportation and the Environment (CTE), Schneider Electric, Sage Energy Consulting and The Mobility House to develop a comprehensive roadmap for achieving net-zero emissions. The plan also details installation of solar PV canopies as well as switching to all-electric lawn mowers, grounds maintenance equipment and fleet maintenance vehicles.

Make-ready infrastructure from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) also qualified the district to participate in PG&E’s business electric vehicle (BEV) rate. Leveraging The Mobility House’s intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot to evaluate fleet schedules, equipment requirements and PG&E’s BEV time-of-use rate, Stockton Unified School District will benefit from lowest cost electricity and a charging capacity that allows the buses to operate well beyond the longest daily routes—saving the district a projected $500,000 over five years in charging costs.

The Mobility House’s mission is to create an emissions-free energy and mobility future. Since 2009, the company has developed an expansive partner ecosystem to integrate electric vehicles into the power grid, including electric vehicle charger manufacturers, 750+ installation companies, 65+ energy suppliers, and automotive manufacturers ranging from Audi to Tesla.

The intelligent Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot and underlying EV Aggregation Platform enable customers and partners to integrate electric vehicles into the grid for optimized and future proof operations. The Mobility House’s vendor-neutral and interoperable technology approach to smart charging and energy management has been successful at more than 500 commercial installations around the world. The Mobility House has more than 160 employees across its operations in Munich, Zurich and Belmont, Calif.