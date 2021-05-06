Thomas Built Buses delivers 50th Proterra Powered electric school bus

Thomas Built Buses (TBB), a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America; its exclusive Virginia dealer, Sonny Merryman Inc.; and Proterra celebrated the delivery of the 50th Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley battery-electric school bus. The milestone delivery went to Loudon County Public Schools in Virginia as part of phase one of Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Initiative.





TBB and Proterra unveiled the high-performance Jouley electric school bus in 2018.

In Virginia, TBB and Sonny Merryman Inc. were selected as the exclusive provider of 50 electric school buses to 15 public school districts for the first phase of Dominion Energy’s electric school bus program. The first of these buses, which represent the first battery-electric buses in Virginia, were delivered in November of 2020.

In Michigan, Ann Arbor and Roseville Public Schools are operating six Jouleys in partnership with DTE Energy. DTE Energy will also initiate a Vehicle to Grid (V2G) study to obtain data regarding the energy efficiency and environmental benefits of electric vehicles and develop programs that benefit the schools based vehicle capabilities.

In Massachusetts, the City of Beverly and Beverly Public Schools recently unveiled its first Jouley in partnership with Highland Electric Transportation, a solutions provider for electric school buses based in Hamilton, Mass. The bus will further participate in a V2G strategy deployed by Highland Electric Transportation and utility provider, National Grid.

In Alaska, Tok Transportation is operating the first battery-electric school bus in the state, a Jouley, in partnership with the Alaskan Energy Authority.

In Indiana, Monroe County Community Schools and Delphi Community Schools both recently received their first Thomas Built electric school buses.

TBB and Proterra offer school bus operators a comprehensive, turn-key electric vehicle program that includes EV planning and funding consultation, electric school buses, charging systems, and charging infrastructure design and installation. The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley couples 226 kWh of total energy capacity from Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology, the highest standard battery capacity in the industry, with a Proterra electric drivetrain.

Proterra Powered leverages Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. As an OEM that uses its own battery technology to power its fleet of heavy-duty electric transit buses, Proterra brings more than a decade of experience manufacturing, testing and delivering EVs.