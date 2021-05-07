Cummins and KBR to collaborate on integrated green ammonia solutions

Cummins Inc. and KBR signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on offering a complete and integrated solution to produce ammonia from renewable sources: green ammonia.

Cummins, with its proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis to generate hydrogen, and KBR, with its ammonia technologies, have committed to explore the benefits of tightly integrated technologies that aim to provide significant capital and operational savings for their customers.

We are scaling our electrolyzer technology to deliver green hydrogen at the scale required for these 250+ megawatt projects. With KBR’s expertise and history with ammonia technologies, we plan to make a significant impact on decarbonization by enabling the production of green ammonia. The interest and commitment from ammonia users to leverage clean technologies provides great opportunity. —Amy Davis, vice president and president of New Power at Cummins

With the collaboration, Cummins brings extensive experience with its proprietary PEM electrolysis solution, already deployed around the world, including the largest PEM electrolyzer installation currently in operation in Bécancour, Canada.

KBR brings its expertise related to proprietary hardware, catalyst and technical service for its K-GreeN ammonia technology, as well as system engineering.





Source: KBR

KBR is an advisory member of Japan’s Green Ammonia Consortium and KBR Consulting is equally providing advisory services to both companies and governments globally.