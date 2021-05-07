Rolls-Royce unveils 3rd Pearl engine; 5% higher efficiency, capable of operating on 100% SAF

Rolls-Royce has officially unveiled the Pearl 10X, the third and most powerful member of its market-leading Pearl engine family for the business aviation market. The engine has been optimized to power exclusively Dassault’s new flagship aircraft, the Falcon 10X, which was revealed during a digital ceremony at Le Bourget airport in Paris.

Rolls-Royce is the world’s leading engine supplier in this market, powering more than 3,600 business jets. The Pearl 10X is the newest member of the Pearl engine family and the first Rolls-Royce engine to power a business jet of the famous French airframer.

The Pearl 10X features the Advance2 engine core, the most efficient core available across the business aviation sector, and combines it with a high-performance low-pressure system, resulting in a superior thrust of more than 18,000 lb.

Compared to Rolls-Royce’s last generation of business aviation engines, the Pearl 10X offers a 5% higher efficiency, while delivering outstanding low noise and emissions performance.

It brings together innovative technologies derived from the Rolls-Royce Advance2 demonstrator program and proven Pearl family features to deliver world-class environmental performance. This includes a highly-efficient blisked fan; a high pressure compressor with a market-leading pressure ratio and six blisked stages; an ultra-low emissions combustor; a two-stage shroudless high pressure turbine as well as an enhanced four-stage low pressure turbine that is one of the most efficient and compact in the industry.





This suite of technologies is all housed together within a new, ultra-slimline nacelle from Spirit AeroSystems.

The engine is being developed at the Rolls-Royce Centre of Excellence for Business Aviation Engines in Dahlewitz, Germany, and is currently undergoing a comprehensive test program, which includes the capability to operate on 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF).

One of the new key features of the Pearl 10X will be 3D-printed combustor tiles, manufactured by an advanced Additive Layer Manufacturing process. This technology, which supports the improved environmental performance of the engine, has been developed and extensively tested as part of the Advance2 program.





The Pearl engine family is part of the Rolls-Royce IntelligentEngine vision of a future where product and service become indistinguishable due to advancements in digital capability. As well as a new-generation Engine Health Monitoring System that introduces advanced vibration detection, the family benefits from the incorporation of advanced remote engine diagnostics. It is also enabled for bi-directional communications, allowing for easy remote reconfiguration of engine-monitoring features from the ground.