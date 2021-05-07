PowerCell Sweden and Hitachi ABB Power Grids deepen collaboration within stationary power solutions

PowerCell Sweden AB and Hitachi ABB Power Grids have signed an agreement regarding an in-depth collaboration around fuel cell based stationary power solutions. The intention is to combine the two companies’ technologies and to market fuel cell-based total solution offers that facilitates the transition to a more sustainable energy production.

The two companies will initially focus on complete, mobile container-based solutions with a power of up to 600 kW, and on module-based stationary megawatt solutions, i.e., with a total power output of more than 1 000 kW. The generic fuel cell-based complete solutions, including service offers, will be marketed and sold jointly by the companies.

In June last year, PowerCell Sweden and Hitachi ABB Power Grids signed a memorandum of understanding regarding a collaboration around fuel cell-based stationary power solutions. The background is the increased demand for hydrogen-electric stationary power solutions that can complement renewable and volatile energy sources.

The companies have since evaluated how to best combine respective company’s technology into attractive complete solutions within hydrogen-electric stationary power. PowerCell’s fuel cell systems and Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ total solutions for grid connection will be the main building blocks.

In January, PowerCell Sweden received an order for a MS-100 fuel cell system for stationary power from the Texas Advanced Computing Center, TACC, at the University of Texas. The system will be part of a fuel cell-based stationary power solution at TACC developed by PowerCell Sweden and Hitachi ABB Power Grids and was the two companies’ first joint project.