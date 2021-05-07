Technip Energies launches suite of blue hydrogen production technologies

Technip Energies has launched of BlueH 2 by T.EN, a full suite of deeply-decarbonized and affordable solutions for hydrogen production. Building on its more than 50-year track record in the hydrogen market, Technip Energies is expanding its role into low/no-carbon energy solutions.

Technip Energies’ BlueH2 by T.EN solutions offer:

Up to a 99% reduction in the carbon footprint compared to the traditional hydrogen process—from ~10 down to 0.1 kilogram CO 2 per kilogram H 2 —while maintaining flexibility to be tailored to each individual application.

Maximum hydrogen yield, minimum energy demand (fuel + power), and highly-efficient carbon avoidance and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) techniques, to arrive at the lowest cost of (blue) hydrogen “LCOH”.

Proven, company-developed and owned technologies and equipment, available to customers today.

Optional integration of highly efficient, low-carbon cogeneration of power.

In addition to targeting traditional low-carbon hydrogen production applications, such as Refining and Ammonia manufacture, BlueH 2 by T.EN has been developed to further support the decarbonization of numerous industries, such as steel, cement, power, olefins and LNG as well as facilitating clean energy carriers.

Technip Energies is a hydrogen market leader and innovator, with over 275 references since its first deployment in 1964, including more than 50 with carbon capture facilities.