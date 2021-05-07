Technip Energies launches suite of blue hydrogen production technologies
07 May 2021
Technip Energies has launched of BlueH2 by T.EN, a full suite of deeply-decarbonized and affordable solutions for hydrogen production. Building on its more than 50-year track record in the hydrogen market, Technip Energies is expanding its role into low/no-carbon energy solutions.
Technip Energies’ BlueH2 by T.EN solutions offer:
Up to a 99% reduction in the carbon footprint compared to the traditional hydrogen process—from ~10 down to 0.1 kilogram CO2 per kilogram H2—while maintaining flexibility to be tailored to each individual application.
Maximum hydrogen yield, minimum energy demand (fuel + power), and highly-efficient carbon avoidance and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS) techniques, to arrive at the lowest cost of (blue) hydrogen “LCOH”.
Proven, company-developed and owned technologies and equipment, available to customers today.
Optional integration of highly efficient, low-carbon cogeneration of power.
In addition to targeting traditional low-carbon hydrogen production applications, such as Refining and Ammonia manufacture, BlueH2 by T.EN has been developed to further support the decarbonization of numerous industries, such as steel, cement, power, olefins and LNG as well as facilitating clean energy carriers.
Technip Energies is a hydrogen market leader and innovator, with over 275 references since its first deployment in 1964, including more than 50 with carbon capture facilities.
Comments