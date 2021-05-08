Lion Electric to build US plant in Illinois; largest all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles plant in US

Canada-based Lion Electric Company, a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has selected Joliet, Ill., for the construction of its US manufacturing facility. The new facility will represent the largest dedicated production site for all-electric medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in the US and Lion’s biggest footprint in the market, giving the company the ability to meet the increasing demand in the marketplace for “Made in America” zero-emission vehicles, while simultaneously bringing production closer to its customers.

As part of its agreement with the government of Illinois, Lion has committed to an initial investment of at least US$70 million over a 3-year period.

The 900,000 sq-ft facility, for which building ramp up is anticipated in the second half of 2021, is expected to add a minimum of 745 direct jobs to the region over the next three years, with an annual production capacity of up to 20,000 all-electric buses and trucks.

This additional production capacity will aid Lion in scaling electric bus production as the US market moves to electrify a large portion of its school bus fleet, as well as to produce a larger number of heavy-duty zero-emission trucks as governments and operators throughout the US look to decarbonize freight and transportation fleets. Lion anticipates that the first vehicles will roll off the production line in the second half of 2022.

The Will County region in Illinois has a history of manufacturing, and Lion plans to build a robust local supply chain within the area. In addition, the Joliet location offers Lion a geographically centralized base of manufacturing and operations, with access to key infrastructure and distribution channels.

Over the last decade, Lion has delivered more than 390 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with more than 7 million miles driven since 2016. All of Lion’s vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up, assembled in North America and are distributed and serviced through the company’s network of Experience Centers, including locations in California, New York, Washington, Florida and Arizona.