New York State adjusts EV rebate program, adds $30M

An additional $30 million is now available through New York State’s Drive Clean Rebate program to encourage more consumers to lease or purchase an all-electric car or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. More than 37,000 EV rebates, totaling more than $54 million, have already been provided under the Drive Clean Rebate program, which is administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The program is changing so that more rebates can be distributed throughout the market, with some rebate ranges being lowered to allow more New Yorkers to take advantage of the incentives. The program incentive levels for consumers will change starting 30 June 2021.

These changes include updated rebate levels to incentivize EVs with longer all-electric ranges and EVs with a base Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of less than $42,000.

There are an increasing number and variety of EV models available, with more than 50 models currently available in New York, and of those models, 15 have a range of more than 200 miles and are eligible for the rebate.

Eligible vehicles under the Drive Clean Rebate include all-electric cars, plug-in hybrid electric cars, and fuel-cell-electric cars.

New rebate levels as of 30 June 2021 will be:

EV Range/Price Rebate 200 miles or more $2,000 40 - 199 miles $1,000 <40 miles $500 MSRP >$42,000 $500

Drive Clean Rebates have been approved in all of the state’s 62 counties with approximately 32% of the approved rebates issued to customers on Long Island, followed by drivers in the Mid-Hudson Valley and New York City. Since 2010, more than 81,000 electric vehicles have been sold in New York State.

REDC Region Total applications % of Total Long Island 12,127 32.14% Mid-Hudson Valley 6,763 17.93% New York City 5,882 15.59% Capital District 3,345 8.87% Finger Lakes 3,278 8.69% Western NY 2,508 6.65% Central NY 1,407 3.73% Southern Tier 1,252 3.32% Mohawk Valley 692 1.83% North Country 474 1.26%

New York State is also investing in the rapid build-out of its charging infrastructure with more than 7,000 charging stations currently installed statewide. The Charge Ready NY program provides $4,000 per charging port with an additional $500 per port for stations installed in disadvantaged communities and can be combined with New York State’s 50% tax credit for charging station installation to boost savings.

The additional Drive Clean Rebate funding comes from revenue generated through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

New York State’s $1 billion investment in electrifying New York’s transportation sector is growing access and availability to electric vehicles and clean transit. Under a range of initiatives, including EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, and Charge NY, the State is rapidly multiplying the number of charging stations to have at least 10,000 chargers available across New York by the end of 2021.