MOL Group and Mitsui E&S Machinery commence joint study to introduce hydrogen fuel cell yard crane

10 May 2021

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Mitsui E&S Machinery, Ltd. will begin a joint study to introduce hydrogen-fueled port cargo handling machines. As part of this agreement, MOL’s group company Shosen Koun Co., Ltd. has signed a contract for a new near zero emission (NZE) rubber-tired gantry (RTG) container yard crane and will introduce it at the MOL-operated Kobe International Container Terminal (KICT).

Mitsui E&S has developed a diesel hybrid RTG with a smaller diesel engine and larger battery storage; this NZE Transtainer improves fuel efficiency by 20 to 30% compared to the conventional Hybrid Transtainer.

Transtainer

Hybrid Transtainer.

The company is seeking to replace the NZE Transtainer diesel genset with a hydrogen fuel cell power supply in the future. The company is currently developing the fuel cell system and plans to introduce the fuel cell Transtainer around end of May 2022 at KICT.

In addition, because the introduction of the NZE RTG matches the concept of Carbon Neutral Port (CNP)—an initiative of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism aimed at achieving decarbonization in ports and harbors—MOL Group is working closely with Mitsui E&S Machinery to realize the achievement of CNP.

