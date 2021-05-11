Mercedes-Benz unveils Concept EQT electric small van

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 May 2021

Mercedes-Benz Vans unveiled the Concept EQT—the first premium vehicle in the small electric van segment for families and private customers keen on leisure activities.

The Concept EQT (length/width/height: 4,945/1,863/1,826 millimeters) features sliding doors on both sides with a particularly large opening so that both full-sized individual seats in the third row can be reached without difficulty. Three child seats can be fitted next to each other in the second row of seats. If more space is required, the third-row seats can be folded or removed completely.

The concept vehicle illustrates this spaciousness and high level of variability for families and outdoor fans with a lot of luggage or sports equipment with an electric longboard integrated into the load compartment. It is stored in a double-floor compartment beneath a plexiglass lid fitted in an aluminum frame and flush with the load compartment floor.

The new T-Class, which will be launched onto the market in 2022, complements the portfolio in the small van segment together with the commercially-positioned Citan which will celebrate its premiere this year including a fully electric variant. The fully electric version for private customers will follow later.

