Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ENEOS and Toyota to develop hydrogen use in Woven City
Audi first car manufacturer to introduce second-generation prelube oils; start with Q6 e-tron electric SUV in 2022

Rio Tinto develops new steel powder for 3-D printing

11 May 2021

Rio Tinto has successfully developed and tested a steel powder designed for 3-D printing applications at its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Québec. The water-atomized steel powder delivers mechanical properties superior to conventional metal manufacturing techniques, paving the way for advances in the use of 3-D printing technology for metal parts.

Rio_tinto_3d_metal_dust-000343

RTFT is developing a range of additional powder grades with advanced properties for 3-D printing to meet customer needs.

This is a new generation of steel powders designed for 3-D printing at RTFT’s metallurgical complex, where we have over 50 years of experience in making steel and iron powders. Our new additive manufacturing steel powder grade, produced with the largest water atomizer in North America, brings a very competitive raw material addition to the growing 3-D market.

—Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium Managing Director Stéphane Leblanc

Rio Tinto’s Critical Minerals and Technology Centre in Sorel-Tracy partnered with Germany-based KSB SE & Co. KGaA, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and valves and a pioneer in industrial additive manufacturing, to develop and test the performance of the new powder in 3-D printing applications.

Full-scale industrial parts have already been produced and tested, including parts for a liquid iron casting equipment at Rio Tinto’s Sorel-Tracy site—an industry first.

Rio_tinto_3d_metal_dust-000343

3-D printing technology offers advantages including a short lead-time, cost effectiveness for small scale and spare parts production, a wider range of design possibilities and low waste. It can also contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions by eliminating several steps associated with traditional manufacturing and supply chains.

RTFT operates an open cast ilmenite mine at Lac Tio near Havre-Saint-Pierre, on Quebec’s North Shore. The ore is used to produce high-quality titanium dioxide feedstock, pig iron, steel and metal at RTFT’s metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Québec. Together, the sites employ more than 1,600 people.

Posted on 11 May 2021 in 3D printing, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)