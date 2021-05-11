Rio Tinto develops new steel powder for 3-D printing

Rio Tinto has successfully developed and tested a steel powder designed for 3-D printing applications at its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Québec. The water-atomized steel powder delivers mechanical properties superior to conventional metal manufacturing techniques, paving the way for advances in the use of 3-D printing technology for metal parts.





RTFT is developing a range of additional powder grades with advanced properties for 3-D printing to meet customer needs.

This is a new generation of steel powders designed for 3-D printing at RTFT’s metallurgical complex, where we have over 50 years of experience in making steel and iron powders. Our new additive manufacturing steel powder grade, produced with the largest water atomizer in North America, brings a very competitive raw material addition to the growing 3-D market. —Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium Managing Director Stéphane Leblanc

Rio Tinto’s Critical Minerals and Technology Centre in Sorel-Tracy partnered with Germany-based KSB SE & Co. KGaA, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of pumps and valves and a pioneer in industrial additive manufacturing, to develop and test the performance of the new powder in 3-D printing applications.

Full-scale industrial parts have already been produced and tested, including parts for a liquid iron casting equipment at Rio Tinto’s Sorel-Tracy site—an industry first.





3-D printing technology offers advantages including a short lead-time, cost effectiveness for small scale and spare parts production, a wider range of design possibilities and low waste. It can also contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions by eliminating several steps associated with traditional manufacturing and supply chains.

RTFT operates an open cast ilmenite mine at Lac Tio near Havre-Saint-Pierre, on Quebec’s North Shore. The ore is used to produce high-quality titanium dioxide feedstock, pig iron, steel and metal at RTFT’s metallurgical complex in Sorel-Tracy, Québec. Together, the sites employ more than 1,600 people.