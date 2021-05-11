SAKOR introduces dynamometer line for testing electric motor efficiency to meet international environmental standards

SAKOR Technologies Inc., a leading provider of high-performance dynamometer systems, has developed a series of dynamometer systems for customers required to test and verify the level of efficiency of electric motors in accordance with a variety of national and international standards, including IEC 60034-2-1; IEEE 112B; and Canadian standard C390-93. T

The SAKOR units can be used test from two- to eight-pole motors ranging from 10 watts to more than 3 megawatts.





As part of the global effort to reduce the use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, regulators are developing energy efficiency standards for the billions of small, medium, and large electric motors used around the world.

These regulations specify how to ensure motors are meeting the efficiency standards that have come into effect or are being phased-in. First in line for regulation are induction motors; it is likely that permanent magnet motors will be regulated in the coming years, followed later by inverter-driven motors.

The new line of SAKOR motor testing dynamometers offers high-accuracy testing for designers and manufacturers of electric motors of any size, for use in applications ranging from large industrial equipment to consumer appliances, including fans, refrigerators, and washing machines.

They have been optimized so that individual machines can test the widest possible range of motor sizes and still maintain necessary accuracy tolerances. SAKOR systems meet the standards’ tight tolerances and exacting requirements regarding data precision and accuracy.

Capable of precisely measuring motor efficiency, these dynamometers provide a tool to engineers seeking to reduce fossil fuel consumption and enhance energy efficiency to meet strict environmental standards and regulations.