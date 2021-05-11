ENEOS and Toyota to develop hydrogen use in Woven City

ENEOS Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have agreed on a new partnership to explore the utilization and application of hydrogen energy at Woven City, the prototype city of the future that Toyota has started to develop in Susono City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

ENEOS and Toyota, together with Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota, leading the Woven City project, intend to conduct testing and demonstration in areas related to a hydrogen-based supply chain, from production, delivery to usage of hydrogen, in and around Woven City. Through this effort, they aim to help achieve a carbon-neutral society by 2050 as Japan and many other countries around the world have committed.

ENEOS is a leading company in the hydrogen business, operating 45 commercial hydrogen refueling stations in the four major metropolitan areas in Japan. In anticipation of a fully hydrogen mass-consumption society and to promote the overall low-carbon use of energy, ENEOS is also developing technologies that facilitate hydrogen production and building an entire supply chain based on CO 2 -free hydrogen.

Positioning hydrogen as one of the most viable clean energy sources in the future, Toyota has invested in hydrogen and fuel cell technology and its popularization through efforts to apply the technology in various mobility including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, industrial vehicles (e.g. forklifts), trains, and ships, as well as stationary generators.

Through this partnership, the companies are leveraging each other’s expertise and experience to fully explore hydrogen’s potential. At Woven City, they intend to promote carbon neutrality in everyday mobility, people’s lives, and within the infrastructure of the city itself as well as to raise awareness of hydrogen among resident families and visitors.

Woven Planet is responsible for the planning of Woven City with Toyota and the following four areas are to be explored by the companies through this collaboration.