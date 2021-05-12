Arbios Biotech forms global alliance with Shell Catalysts & Technologies; wood and post-consumer biomass to finished products

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
12 May 2021

Arbios Biotech, a joint venture between Licella and Canfor (earlier post), and Shell Catalysts & Technologies (SC&T), have formed a new global alliance aimed at utilizing SC&T’s upgrading technology capability in the pursuit of a low-carbon intensity, circular-economy-focused biorefinery.

Arbios Biotech was formed to commercialize Licella’s Cat-HTR platform, a globally leading hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL) technology, for various forms of wood and post-consumer biomass around the world, particularly in North America, South America and Europe. The Cat-HTR uses near or at supercritical water to create high-quality biocrude, a renewable and sustainable bio oil for the circular economy.

The bio oil is an intermediate product that can be upgraded to produce a range of low-carbon transportation fuels, biochemicals and biomaterials.

The alliance between Arbios Biotech and SC&T anticipates that Shell upgrader units will work in concert with commercial Cat-HTR plants, strategically located near aggregated post-consumer biomass feedstock sources. By linking SC&T upgrader units with Cat-HTR plants, Arbios Biotech would have the capability to upgrade biocrude to finished products in one continuous, efficient process.

Posted on 12 May 2021 in Biomass, Biomass-to-Liquids (BTL), Biorefinery, Catalysts, Fuels

