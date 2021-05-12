Eaton to supply DC-DC converters for new heavy-duty battery-electric truck

Power management company Eaton’s eMobility business has been awarded a contract to supply a 24-to-12-volt DC-DC converter for use in a commercial heavy-duty battery electric vehicle (BEV) that will power accessories, such as antilock brakes and lighting. The BEV will be sold in the North American and China markets beginning later this year.





Eaton’s specialty converter, also known as a battery equalizer, works in conjunction with another converter that takes power from the BEV’s 600-volt system and steps it down to 24 volts. The eMobility unit then takes it down to 12 volts for use in low-voltage systems and to power a backup 12-volt battery in case of a fault in the main power supply.

Having this equalizer function, the 12-volt battery and a split 24-volt battery system ensures essential safety equipment can operate on 12 volts in the event of a power failure. That capability makes the converter unique among product offerings in this space.

Eaton’s DC-DC converter also includes noise reduction and interference rejection so there is no interference between the unit and vehicle electronics.

The converter is rugged and robust, providing a seal against environmental factors, such as salt spray and water, and has high vibration resiliency. It is an ideal solution for manufacturers that require a dependable method to power traditional vehicle components in high-power battery electric vehicles. —Pratik Trivedi, general manager, Eaton’s eMobility business

Eaton’s eMobility business was formed by combining products, expertise and global manufacturing capabilities from Eaton’s Electrical and Vehicle Groups. The eMobility product portfolio includes intelligent power electronics, reliable power distribution and protection solutions, and efficient power system electrification solutions for passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway customers.