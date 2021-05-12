Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Researchers advance detonation wave propulsion for hypersonic flight
Port of Corpus Christi, Ares Management sign memorandum of understanding for green hydrogen production, renewable energy generation

Subaru names coming electric SUV Solterra; new e-SUBARU Global Platform

12 May 2021

Subaru will name its new full-electric SUV Solterra. Designed as a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, the Solterra features a new, dedicated all-electric platform named the e-SUBARU Global Platform. The joint venture combines Subaru’s expertise in all-wheel drive technology with Toyota’s vehicle electrification technology.

Teaser_front

To create the all-new e-SUBARU Global Platform, Subaru engineers worked to bring together the brand’s all-wheel drive capability, superior driving dynamics and world leading passive safety in a versatile, dedicated EV platform.

The e-Subaru Global platform supports the roll out of various types of EVs efficiently by combining multiple modules and components, such as the front, center and rear of a vehicle.

While the two companies have brought together their knowledge to create a completely new platform, Subaru aims to realize superior passive safety and vehicle stability in this BEV-dedicated platform.

The Solterra joins Subaru’s line-up of SUVs, including the Outback, Forester, Crosstrek and Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid. The Solterra will go on sale in 2022.

Posted on 12 May 2021 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)