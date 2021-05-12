Subaru names coming electric SUV Solterra; new e-SUBARU Global Platform

Subaru will name its new full-electric SUV Solterra. Designed as a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, the Solterra features a new, dedicated all-electric platform named the e-SUBARU Global Platform. The joint venture combines Subaru’s expertise in all-wheel drive technology with Toyota’s vehicle electrification technology.





To create the all-new e-SUBARU Global Platform, Subaru engineers worked to bring together the brand’s all-wheel drive capability, superior driving dynamics and world leading passive safety in a versatile, dedicated EV platform.

The e-Subaru Global platform supports the roll out of various types of EVs efficiently by combining multiple modules and components, such as the front, center and rear of a vehicle.

While the two companies have brought together their knowledge to create a completely new platform, Subaru aims to realize superior passive safety and vehicle stability in this BEV-dedicated platform.

The Solterra joins Subaru’s line-up of SUVs, including the Outback, Forester, Crosstrek and Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid. The Solterra will go on sale in 2022.