Ultium Cells and Li-Cycle collaborate to expand recycling in North America

Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, announced an agreement with Li-Cycle to recycle up to 100% of the material scrap from battery cell manufacturing.

The new recycling process will allow Ultium Cells to recycle battery materials, including cobalt, nickel, lithium, graphite, copper, manganese and aluminum. Ninety-five percent of these materials can be used in the production of new batteries or for adjacent industries.





Ultium cells in module.

Our combined efforts with Ultium Cells will be instrumental in redirecting battery manufacturing scrap from landfills and returning a substantial amount of valuable battery-grade materials back into the battery supply chain. This partnership is a critical step forward in advancing our proven lithium-ion resource recovery technology as a more sustainable alternative to mining. —Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle’s president and CEO and co-founder

The hydrometallurgical process through which these battery materials will be recycled emits 30% less greenhouse gas than traditional processes, helping to minimize environmental impact.

GM’s zero-waste initiative aims to divert more than 90 percent of its manufacturing waste from landfills and incineration globally by 2025. Now, we’re going to work closely with Ultium Cells and Li-Cycle to help the industry get even better use out of the materials. —Ken Morris, GM vice president of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

Since 2013, GM has recycled or reused 100% of the battery packs received from customers, including any packs replaced through warranty service. Most current GM EVs are repaired with refurbished packs.

Ultium batteries will feature a modular design, also making them easy to reuse or recycle.

Ultium Cells LLC and Li-Cycle will begin the new scrap recycling process later this year.