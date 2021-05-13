Robotic Research and FPInnovations partner to develop off-road truck platooning; Level 4 for natural resource sector roads

Robotic Research, LLC, a leading developer of Automated Driving Systems (ADS), and FPInnovations, a Canadian private non-profit research and development center, are collaborating to develop an off-road truck platooning system for the forest industry. This project will combine Robotic Research’s self-driving technology with FPInnovations’ knowledge in forestry and transportation to adapt the truck platooning technology to off-highway environments.





Aerial view of how an off-road truck platooning system would operate for the forest industry.

The multi-year project aims at accelerating the adoption of off-road automated-vehicle (AV) technology to improve safety and address an acute labor shortage, thereby improving the quality and viability of rural jobs where natural resources are located. Looking to the future, a successful project would not only benefit Canada’s forest industry, but other Canadian sectors such as mining resources and natural resources in Northern Canada.

Robotic Research has, among its other projects, extensive experience with the US Army’s Leader-Follower program, aimed at the automation of supply trucks. Robotic Research has compiled one of the largest records of autonomous vehicle miles logged.

Robotics Research will create unmanned convoys of Class 8, ADS-enabled trucks that follow a driver in a lead vehicle. The project will adapt existing technology to challenging Canadian conditions such as four-season weather and operations on off-pavement roads, particularly for resource roads in continental and polar climates.

We are extremely proud to have been selected by FPInnovations and believe this project is a transformative model of how ADS can aid industries, like forestry, operating in perilous conditions or facing workforce shortages. The unmanned truck convoys work in concert with commercial drivers to enhance their efficiency, while also protecting their safety. —Alberto Lacaze, President, Robotic Research

In Phase I, truck convoys will be put through safety trials that mimic the routes from harvesting sites to sawmills. Once the system is proven to be secure, FPInnovations will run trials on actual resource roads, known to be challenging because of dust, sharp curves, and steep slopes.