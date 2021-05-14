Colonial Pipeline back online

On Thursday, Colonial Pipeline reported substantial progress in safely restarting the pipeline system that had been shut down following a cyberattack last week. (Earlier post.) By mid-day Thursday, each market serviced by the pipeline was receiving product.





The green segments on this map are operational, meaning product delivery has commenced. Blue lines were operational later Thursday.

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations Wednesday evening; it takes several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.