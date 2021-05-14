MCI launches new D series and unveils battery-electric commuter coach: D45 CRT LE CHARGE

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group, unveiled its new battery-electric commuter coach, the D45 CRT LE CHARGE, and also launched its new D series of coaches.





Leveraging high-torque electric drive systems for operation at highway speeds and plug-in battery charging to 100% in less than three hours, the battery-electric D45 CRT LE CHARGE builds on MCI’s legacy of reliable mobility and harnesses three major innovations: the design advancements of the next generation D series; MCI’s innovative low entry vestibule; and proven CHARGE technology propulsion from New Flyer.

The D45 CRT LE CHARGE is NFI’s fourth EV introduced in 2021, said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. The new battery-electric D45 CRT LE CHARGE follows MCI’s introduction of the J4500 CHARGE, New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE NG, and ARBOC’s Equess CHARGE—all leveraging shared EV technology.

The fully-accessible MCI D45 CRT LE CHARGE is a high-performance electric coach leveraging enhanced regenerative braking and next-generation, high-energy batteries that deliver more than 170 miles of range in the 389kWh model, and more than 230 miles in the 544 kWh model.

Alongside the D45 CRT LE CHARGE launch, MCI introduced the new D series, marking the next generation of MCI’s commuter vehicle and evolving the iconic and #1 best-selling coach model with modern design. MCI incorporated customer feedback while maintaining quality, safety, workhorse reliability, and comfort at highway speeds.

The new D series incorporates common systems and production, a stainless steel frame for maximum durability, and modern styling including improved cabin space and legroom, reduced cabin noise, a curved stepwell for easier entry and more ergonomic driver cockpit, and improved ride quality. Together, these features lower operating cost.