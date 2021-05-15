Seaboard Energy selects Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology to produce renewable diesel

Seaboard Energy has chosen Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex hydroprocessing fuel technology to produce renewable diesel from tallow and soybean oil. The 6,500 barrels-per-day renewable diesel unit is currently under construction at Seaboard Energy’s site in Hugoton, Kansas, and is scheduled for operation at the end of 2021.

Topsoe has been developing and refining HydroFlex technology since 2004. As a result, there are many HydroFlex units running alongside conventional units all over the world.

Topsoe will also provide H2bridge hydrogen technology based on the modular and highly efficient Haldor Topsoe Convection Reformer (HTCR) technology. The HTCR is a heat-exchange steam reformer in which process gas is heated primarily by flue gas. An HTCR unit is compact in size and well-suited for new hydrogen units and revamps that increase the capacity of existing plants.

The HTCR consists of a number of bayonet reformer tubes contained in a refractory-lined vessel. The heat from the flue gas is transferred to the process gas inside the bayonet reformer tubes, resulting in low feedstock consumption and, zero steam export. An HTCR unit is often skid-mounted to minimize erection time and on site costs.

Topsoe is the licensor and supplier of basic engineering, proprietary equipment, catalyst, and technical services for Seaboard Energy’s renewable fuels complex in Hugoton, Kansas. The project is based on HydroFlex, a world-leading, industry-proven Topsoe technology to produce renewable fuels from a wide variety of renewable feedstocks.

We chose Topsoe after a very thorough investigation into the technologies available in the market. Topsoe’s solution does not only promise the highest yield; it was also the least complicated and most efficient to implement. The fact that Topsoe can deliver the integrated hydrogen unit along with the hydroprocessing unit was important for us as well. Finally, our visit to Topsoe’s R&D facilities emphasized to us that we are working with a world-leader in the field. —Gary Louis, President and CEO, Seaboard Energy

With HydroFlex, customers can convert low value feedstocks to renewable fuels that qualify for the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit. The HydroFlex process layout offers lower capital expenditure (CAPEX), but also a lower energy consumption during operation, resulting in a lower Carbon Index (CI). Topsoe’s HydroFlex can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing or stand-alone applications.