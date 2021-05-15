Siemens USA aims for carbon-neutral fleet by 2030

Siemens USA has set a goal to transition to a fully carbon-neutral fleet in the US by 2030. Siemens’ US fleet coomprises more than 10,000 vehicles, from sedans and service vans to light- and heavy-duty trucks.

To address these emissions, the company assembled a multi-disciplined team of experts in fleet, fleet infrastructure, facility efficiency, and climate action to implement a strategic plan. There are several initiatives underway, including:

Accelerating electric-vehicle adoption

Educating fleet drivers on eco-driving techniques, such as zero idling

Installing charging infrastructure at our facilities across the US

Partnering with vehicle manufacturers to speed the delivery of vehicles to mass market

Siemens is also joining major initiatives focused on electrifying transportation: The Climate Group’s EV100, leading the transition to electric vehicles; ZETA, an industry-backed coalition advocating for national policies that will enable 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030; and the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance by Ceres that is helping companies accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and improve the policy landscape.