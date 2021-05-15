Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Siemens USA aims for carbon-neutral fleet by 2030
15 May 2021

Siemens USA has set a goal to transition to a fully carbon-neutral fleet in the US by 2030. Siemens’ US fleet coomprises more than 10,000 vehicles, from sedans and service vans to light- and heavy-duty trucks.

To address these emissions, the company assembled a multi-disciplined team of experts in fleet, fleet infrastructure, facility efficiency, and climate action to implement a strategic plan. There are several initiatives underway, including:

  • Accelerating electric-vehicle adoption

  • Educating fleet drivers on eco-driving techniques, such as zero idling

  • Installing charging infrastructure at our facilities across the US

  • Partnering with vehicle manufacturers to speed the delivery of vehicles to mass market

Siemens is also joining major initiatives focused on electrifying transportation: The Climate Group’s EV100, leading the transition to electric vehicles; ZETA, an industry-backed coalition advocating for national policies that will enable 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030; and the Corporate Electric Vehicle Alliance by Ceres that is helping companies accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and improve the policy landscape.

