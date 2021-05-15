Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
AlphaStruxure and Montgomery County, Maryland, announce integrated microgrid and electric bus charging infrastructure project; EaaS
Siemens USA aims for carbon-neutral fleet by 2030

Solaris begins delivery of 12 hydrogen buses to Bolzano

15 May 2021

New Urbino models running on hydrogen are about to join the fleet of electric buses of Solaris which have been serving as transport means for Bolzano residents for years. Solaris Bus & Coach has begun the delivery of vehicles under a deal signed in May 2019.

3BB2D484-D0C5-4FB7-94CE-16BB2EDCF664

Public transport operator SASA Bolzano, Italy was the first of Solaris’ clients to opt for the hydrogen Urbino model. Solaris has begun delivery of 12 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen models, finalizing a contract signed in May 2019.

The hydrogen buses of Solaris are another option in the manufacturer’s zero-emission portfolio, next to trolleybuses and battery-powered buses; what distinguishes them from standard electric buses is that electric power is generated directly on board the vehicle.

Orders for hydrogen technology-based Solaris buses are gathering pace—the group of clients commissioning the hydrogen model has been recently joined by carriers from Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Posted on 15 May 2021 in Bus, Fuel Cells, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)