Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Liquid Wind selects Worley to design first eMethanol plant
Study links deterioration of concrete and asphalt to trace quantities of organic matter; diesel exhaust, windshield washer fluids

Lion Electric selected to participate in fleet electrification program; Lion6 and Lion8 vehicles

16 May 2021

Canada-based Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has been selected to participate in the Heritage-Romeo Power Fleet Electrification Program. The Heritage-Romeo Power Fleet Electrification Program is a collaboration between Heritage, a leader in environmental, sustainability and recycling services, and Romeo Power to execute on Heritage’s fleet electrification strategy.

Heritage will initially purchase five Lion Electric battery-electric trucks for the 2021 fleet electrification validation program consisting of Class 6 and/or Class 8 vehicles.

Subject to the validation program’s success to target specifications with operational excellence experienced, Heritage anticipates purchasing an additional 100 Lion Electric production trucks equipped with Romeo Power battery packs over a four-year period.

The production mix is expected to include 80 Lion8 vehicles and 20 Lion6 vehicles. Upon a successful validation program, production is expected to commence in 2022 with completion in 2025.

Posted on 16 May 2021 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)