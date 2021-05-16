Lion Electric selected to participate in fleet electrification program; Lion6 and Lion8 vehicles

Canada-based Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, has been selected to participate in the Heritage-Romeo Power Fleet Electrification Program. The Heritage-Romeo Power Fleet Electrification Program is a collaboration between Heritage, a leader in environmental, sustainability and recycling services, and Romeo Power to execute on Heritage’s fleet electrification strategy.

Heritage will initially purchase five Lion Electric battery-electric trucks for the 2021 fleet electrification validation program consisting of Class 6 and/or Class 8 vehicles.

Subject to the validation program’s success to target specifications with operational excellence experienced, Heritage anticipates purchasing an additional 100 Lion Electric production trucks equipped with Romeo Power battery packs over a four-year period.

The production mix is expected to include 80 Lion8 vehicles and 20 Lion6 vehicles. Upon a successful validation program, production is expected to commence in 2022 with completion in 2025.