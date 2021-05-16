Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
DOE awards $35M to 15 projects in ARPA-E ECOSynBio program to reduce carbon footprint of biofuel production
Lion Electric selected to participate in fleet electrification program; Lion6 and Lion8 vehicles

Liquid Wind selects Worley to design first eMethanol plant

16 May 2021

The Liquid Wind consortium in Sweden has selected Worley to provide basic engineering services for one of the world’s first commercial-scale eMethanol facilities. Worley is a leading supplier of engineering, procurement and construction services and will support designing a facility concept that can be efficiently replicated to establish 500 eMethanol plants by 2050.

Each plant will upcycle 70,000 tons of CO2 annually to produce 50,000 tons of eMethanol.

FS1+Visualisation+O%CC%88vik

Worley will provide front-end engineering design services for the eMethanol facility which will be constructed in Örnsköldsvik, on the north-east coast of Sweden and be integrated with the host power station, Övik Energi. Worley brings extensive experience with similar projects, including hydrogen, carbon capture and eFuel. The Consortium also includes Alfa Laval, Carbon Clean, Haldor Topsoe and Siemens Energy.

Worley will, together with the consortium partners, design a standardized and modular facility concept, that can be efficiently replicated and assembled for subsequent flagships. During the design phase a digital twin will be established using a COMOS engineering database.

Synthetic fuels will play a significant role in the future of transportation and in the decarbonisation of several other industries.

—Bradley Andrews, President at Worley

Construction of the first facility is planned for early 2022, with eMethanol available early 2024.

Posted on 16 May 2021 in Carbon Capture and Conversion (CCC), Electrofuels, Fuels, Methanol | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)