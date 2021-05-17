NuScale and Prodigy sign MoU for marine-deployed generating station powered by NuScale SMR

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
17 May 2021

NuScale Power and Prodigy Clean Energy, a Canadian company that designs and develops marine nuclear plants, announced a second Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support business development opportunities for a marine-deployed nuclear generating station powered by the NuScale Small Modular Reactor (SMR). NuScale Power and Prodigy Clean Energy have been collaborating since 2018, investigating the feasibility of integrating NuScale Power Modules (NPMs) into Prodigy’s Marine Power Station and have completed the conceptual design and economic assessment phases.

Prodigy specializes in integrating commercial SMRs into marine power plant systems for coastal power generation. Prodigy’s SMR Marine Power Station would be shipyard-fabricated, and marine-transported to its deployment location, where it would be moored in place in sheltered and protected waters at the shoreline.

Once berthed, the plant would be connected to the existing shore-side transmission system, avoiding the significant capital costs associated with terrestrial nuclear power plant deployments.

Prodigy’s Marine Power Station coupled with fully factory fabricated NuScale Power Modules will offer a turnkey clean energy solution for customers that is safer, more affordable, mobile, and flexible. This translates to lower costs and shorter schedules in comparison to land-based deployments.

NuScale’s SMR made history in August 2020 as the first and only design to ever receive approval from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission. NuScale and Fluor are currently working for Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) to bring the first SMR project to commercialization.

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology.

NuScale’s scalable design—power plants that can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules—offers the benefits of steady carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.

