Suncor and ATCO partner on potential world-scale hydrogen project in Alberta

Two Canadian companies, Suncor Energy and ATCO Ltd., are collaborating on early stage design and engineering for a potential blue hydrogen project near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. The project would produce more than 300,000 tonnes per year of hydrogen, reduce Alberta’s CO₂ emissions by more than two million tonnes per year, significantly advance Alberta’s hydrogen strategy, generate substantial economic activity and jobs across the province, and make a sizable contribution to Canada’s net zero ambition, the partners said.

The project will advanced technology to capture more than 90% of the emissions generated in the hydrogen production process (i.e., “blue hydrogen”).

Suncor Energy is Canada’s leading integrated energy company, with a global team of more than 30,000 people. Suncor’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, and petroleum refining in Canada and the US.

The hydrogen production facility would be located at ATCO’s Heartland Energy Centre near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta and could be operational as early as 2028, provided that it has the required regulatory and fiscal support to render it economic. A sanctioning decision is expected in 2024. In addition to supplying hydrogen to Suncor and the Alberta gas grid, the project would make hydrogen volumes available for Alberta’s other industrial, municipal and commercial transport users.

The parties anticipate that Suncor would construct and operate the hydrogen production and CO₂ sequestration facilities and ATCO would construct and operate associated pipeline and hydrogen storage facilities. The hydrogen production facility design would be capable of being replicated, allowing for the construction of subsequent project phases.

It is expected that 85% of the produced clean hydrogen would be used to supply existing energy demand. Specifically, 65% of the output would be used in refining processes and cogeneration of steam and electricity at the Suncor Edmonton Refinery, reducing refinery emissions by 60%. In addition, approximately 20% of the output could be used in the Alberta natural gas distribution system, also further reducing emissions.

Although several provincial and federal policies, fiscal programs and regulations have already been put in place to support significant decarbonization and the development of a leading low-carbon fuels industry, further regulatory certainty and fiscal support is required for the project to progress to a sanctioning decision.