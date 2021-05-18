BMW iX, i4 Gran Coupé EVs to make North American debuts in LA on 1 June

The all-new, fully electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle (earlier post) and BMW i4 Gran Coupé (earlier post) will make their North American debuts during two media events on 1 June when they are unveiled at [SPACE] by BMW, a new immersive BMW brand experience at The Grove in Los Angeles. Following the initial unveiling, [SPACE] by BMW will open to the public from 4 June through 30 November from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST daily.

With increased model availability and growing consumer trends, BMW expects that worldwide sales of its electric vehicles will rise by an average of 20% annually between 2025 and 2030. By 2030 fully electric vehicles are expected to account for at least 50% of the BMW Group’s deliveries to customers. The BMW iX and i4 represent an important part of BMW’s future.

The fifth generation of BMW’s electric drivetrain technology will be featured in the BMW iX and i4.

The fully electric BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicle serves as the company’s technology flagship, bringing together the latest developments in the fields of electrification, connectivity, design, and services. The BMW iX will feature a range of 300 miles (estimated by BMW) and two high-efficiency electric motors, providing around 500 horsepower. It will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in less than 5.0 seconds.









MSRP is expected to be in the mid-$80,000 range and will be announced, along with full specifications, on 1 June 1.

The BMW iX will arrive in the U.S. market in early 2022, with pre-orders beginning on 1 June at 3:01 p.m. PST / 6:01 p.m. EST.

The BMW i4 is a fully electric 4-door Gran Coupé which will arrive in the US market in early 2022. Pre-orders will begin on 1 June at 3:01 p.m. PST / 6:01 p.m. EST.





The BMW i4 model line will be available in different versions covering ranges of up to 300 miles (estimated by BMW). With a power output of up 530 horsepower the BMW i4 can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in around 4 seconds. Full details on the BMW i4 will be released on 1 June.

The BMW iX and i4 will also be the first two vehicles in the BMW product lineup to feature iDrive 8, the newest iteration of BMW’s driver-passenger-vehicle interface, designed to deliver a more natural interactive and holistic user experience between the driver and their BMW.

The electricity used to produce the BMW iX in Dingolfing and the BMW i4 in Munich is generated via hydroelectric plants in Bavaria. The use of renewable green electricity to produce the battery cells, combined with the increased use of secondary materials, reduces carbon emissions in the BMW iX supply chain by 17% compared to the same vehicle produced without these initiatives.

At the same time, the BMW Group is also cutting back on its use of critical raw materials. It has reduced the amount of cobalt in the cathode material for the current fifth-generation battery cells to less than 10% and increased the amount of secondary nickel it uses by up to 50%. The e-Drive no longer requires the use of rare earths.