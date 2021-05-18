Chevrolet begins shipping 2022 Bolt EUV and EV to dealers

Chevrolet has begun shipping the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and redesigned 2022 Bolt EV to dealers and expects them to arrive on dealer lots soon. (Earlier post.) Along with broadening the brand’s electric vehicle lineup, the Bolt EUV is the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for enabled roads.





2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Chevrolet is making charging more convenient with a new Dual Level Charge Cord. The device has a changeable plug that allows the customer to plug into a standard 120-volt three-prong outlet for Level 1 charging and a 240-volt outlet for Level 2 charging up to 7.2 kilowatts.

The new Dual Level Charge Cord is standard with Bolt EUV and is available for Bolt EV. For maximum Level 2 charging speed, both vehicles are now capable of 11 kW Level 2 charging, but separate charging equipment (not included) is required.

Additionally, Chevrolet will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV.





The starting price for both vehicles is less than the 2021 Bolt EV. The 2022 Bolt EUV is priced from $33,995 (including destination freight charge), and the 2022 Bolt EV starts at $31,995 (including DFC), before any available state, local or utility incentives.